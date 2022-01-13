Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 587,117 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 587,117 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,838,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,566 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $610,970,000 after acquiring an additional 210,526 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $102.24 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.12 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a PE ratio of -196.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.71 and a 200 day moving average of $101.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

