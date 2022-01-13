Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their hold rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 850 ($11.54) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.66) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Team17 Group from GBX 900 ($12.22) to GBX 1,000 ($13.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.66) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 823.88 ($11.18).

Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 750 ($10.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 719.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 755.88. Team17 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 382 ($5.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 890 ($12.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £986.05 million and a P/E ratio of 45.27.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

