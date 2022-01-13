TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Purchases 1,409 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $17,556.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TELA Bio alerts:

On Monday, December 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 4,300 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $52,546.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,050 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $62,872.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.33 per share, with a total value of $123,300.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,387 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $17,323.63.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,425 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $17,655.75.

On Monday, December 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $123,900.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 3,295 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $41,154.55.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,088 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $63,243.84.

Shares of TELA stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The firm has a market cap of $179.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 84.60% and a negative net margin of 121.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 million. Research analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.