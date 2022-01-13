Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TELNY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of TELNY stock opened at $16.34 on Monday. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

