Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.92

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.92 and last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 710272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TLS shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Get Telos alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $947.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.22.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $70.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $377,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Wood purchased 100,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Telos by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Telos by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its stake in Telos by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 179,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Telos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Telos by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.