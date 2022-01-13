Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $129,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $166,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $626,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,448,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

