TenX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $268,202.00 (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. TenX has a total market capitalization of $9.41 million and $268,202.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TenX has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TenX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00058252 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

