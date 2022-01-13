Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.55.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Teradata has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.03.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,107 shares of company stock worth $2,294,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 98.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Teradata by 341.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Teradata by 78.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

