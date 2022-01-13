Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terminix Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Shares of TMX stock opened at $44.09 on Monday. Terminix Global has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. The business had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Terminix Global will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 26.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Terminix Global by 0.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 984,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

