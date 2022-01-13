Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $1,200.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $924.00 target price for the company. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $900.94.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,106.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 358.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,065.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $867.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock worth $4,500,554,314 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

