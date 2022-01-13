Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.28 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.28.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $65.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.52.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry L. Helm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.52 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,924,577. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

