The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 160,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 77,210 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 112.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 589,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,409,000 after acquiring an additional 312,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 30.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,066,000 after acquiring an additional 91,659 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.72%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

