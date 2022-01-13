The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,929,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,668 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.11% of Charles Schwab worth $140,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $5,404,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 35,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $2,860,022.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,215,967 shares of company stock worth $99,998,579. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.44.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.11. The stock had a trading volume of 250,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,158,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $170.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.27 and a 200 day moving average of $76.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $95.05.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.