The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 129.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,600 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $23,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EL traded down $5.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $339.72. 9,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,277. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.97 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $122.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.15.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.60.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

