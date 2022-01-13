The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €32.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UN01. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($40.34) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.50 ($33.52) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.60 ($39.32) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.64) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uniper presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €35.41 ($40.24).

Shares of UN01 stock opened at €40.61 ($46.15) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.93. Uniper has a one year low of €28.24 ($32.09) and a one year high of €42.45 ($48.24). The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

