The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $7,519,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,860,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $3.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $393.62. 63,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,585. The company has a market cap of $131.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $393.15 and a 200 day moving average of $393.08. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.62 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.24.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

