The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €13.25 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.25 ($15.06) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.14) price target on E.On in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($12.78) price objective on E.On in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($15.45) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €11.89 ($13.52).

FRA:EOAN opened at €11.90 ($13.52) on Monday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.27). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.94.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

