The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $392.78. The company had a trading volume of 43,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $398.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.16.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

