The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $391.51. The company had a trading volume of 30,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,551. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $408.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.16.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

