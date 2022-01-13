The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to Issue $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, February 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend by 41.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $14.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $224.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $141.60 and a twelve month high of $226.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.84.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.