The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 374.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 30,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.59. 132,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,070,355. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $383.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

