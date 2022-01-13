The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Holdings Raised by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2,838.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,448 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,241,333,000 after purchasing an additional 123,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,874,000 after buying an additional 242,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,085,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,944,000 after buying an additional 95,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $607,206,000 after buying an additional 96,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,121,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,287,000 after purchasing an additional 65,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $162.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $168.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.51 and its 200 day moving average is $155.76.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

