The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Union’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.54. Western Union posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Union will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Western Union.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

WU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NYSE WU traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.57. 104,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,398,762. Western Union has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 144.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 146.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Western Union by 83.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 3,208.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Western Union by 26.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Union (WU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.