Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 10,821 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 400,234 shares.The stock last traded at $111.18 and had previously closed at $110.99.

TRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.47 and a 200 day moving average of $114.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.46.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 171.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

