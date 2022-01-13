THORChain (RUNE) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last Week

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and $76.89 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $6.58 or 0.00015243 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00061201 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00075457 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.19 or 0.07620781 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,215.13 or 1.00034645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00067929 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008215 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

