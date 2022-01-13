Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NTES opened at $106.01 on Thursday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.64.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 32.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.88.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.