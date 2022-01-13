Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $560,000 Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 96.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721,906 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 472.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 56,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after acquiring an additional 515,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 208,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 56,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Shares of GO stock opened at $27.11 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $46.58. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $768.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.21 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $47,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.