Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $560,000 Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 96.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721,906 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 472.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 56,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after acquiring an additional 515,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 208,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 56,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GO stock opened at $27.11 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $46.58. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88.
In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $47,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
GO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.
Grocery Outlet Company Profile
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
