Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Invests $2.56 Million in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 78,698 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $9,791,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270,972 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 65,639 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

