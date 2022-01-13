Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 4.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after MKM Partners lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.00. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Tilray traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.98. 375,933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 39,623,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tilray by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tilray by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tilray by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Tilray by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tilray by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.39.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

