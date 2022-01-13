Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Has $204.02 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,776 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for 7.9% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned approximately 0.39% of Progressive worth $204,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Progressive by 23.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 49.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,664,000 after buying an additional 4,106,627 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after buying an additional 1,743,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,715,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

PGR traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.69. 49,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,345. The company has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.12. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $327,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,946 shares of company stock worth $7,144,764. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

