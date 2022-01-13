Tixl [NEW] (TXL) One Day Volume Hits $2.18 Million

Tixl [NEW] (CURRENCY:TXL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Tixl [NEW] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tixl [NEW] has a total market capitalization of $24.14 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Tixl [NEW] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tixl [NEW] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001808 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00063982 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00074989 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.68 or 0.07623673 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,434.10 or 0.99610744 BTC.
- Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008410 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00067653 BTC.
About Tixl [NEW]
Tixl [NEW] Coin Trading
