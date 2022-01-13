TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Price Target Cut to $2.50

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.20% from the company’s current price.

TMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMC opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.53. TMC the metals has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $15.39.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts expect that TMC the metals will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TMC the metals news, CEO Gerard Barron acquired 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrei Karkar acquired 748,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $1,497,914.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 811,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,700.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,055,000. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,855,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,852,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

