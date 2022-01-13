Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock Price Down 6.1% After Insider Selling

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)’s share price dropped 6.1% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $27.74 and last traded at $27.94. Approximately 48,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,472,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.77.

Specifically, COO Aman Narang sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 169,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,969 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TOST shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. boosted their price target on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOST. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth about $95,717,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,706,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,956,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,783,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,980,000. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

