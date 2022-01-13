Toast (NYSE:TOST) Trading Up 6.1%

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.03 and last traded at $29.39. Approximately 31,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,575,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TOST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Toast from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, upped their target price on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.22.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.77.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $2,394,708.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 169,009 shares of company stock worth $5,498,969 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

