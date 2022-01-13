Tokes (TKS) Hits Market Cap of $3.44 Million

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Tokes has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Tokes has a market cap of $3.44 million and $8.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001696 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 258.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Profile

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

