Toncoin Market Cap Achieves $4.55 Billion (TONCOIN)

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TONCOIN) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $4.55 billion and approximately $21.00 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.73 or 0.00008720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00064140 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00076277 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.34 or 0.07609024 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,474.51 or 0.99371314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00067447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

