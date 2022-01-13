Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 56,600 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 5,660,000.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 69.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,776 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 188.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 114.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,487,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 37.0% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,428,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,798 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of TRGP opened at $56.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.03. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130 in the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.