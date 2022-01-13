Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.65 Million Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 56.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 13.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

