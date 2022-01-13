Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 80,834 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 2,162.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,834 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 246.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 107,106 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,725,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,988,000 after buying an additional 314,030 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STL opened at $29.18 on Thursday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 14.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STL. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In related news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $75,648.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,554 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

