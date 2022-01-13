Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSV. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 200.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth about $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

FirstService stock opened at $173.33 on Thursday. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $133.75 and a 1 year high of $202.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.19. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $849.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.52%.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

