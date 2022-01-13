Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 489 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,334 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,723,982,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDS. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.40.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $447.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $464.46 and a 200-day moving average of $407.51.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,218 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

