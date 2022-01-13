Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by 56.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.