Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the December 15th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,584,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGHI traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 621,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,142,324. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Touchpoint Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

Touchpoint Group Company Profile

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sports, entertainment and related technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

