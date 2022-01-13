Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will announce $410.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $345.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 75.3% in the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 287,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after buying an additional 123,700 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 7.9% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,205,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,483,000 after buying an additional 600,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,794,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,242,000 after acquiring an additional 26,695 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSEM opened at $39.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.20. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $41.31.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

