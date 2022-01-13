TPG Telecom (ASX:TPG) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TPG Telecom (ASX:TPG) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a 7.45 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Get TPG Telecom alerts:

TPG Telecom Company Profile

TPG Telecom Limited provides telecommunications services. It owns and operates fixed and mobile network infrastructure, including fixed voice and data network with approximately 27,000 kilometers of metropolitan and inter-capital fiber networks; international subsea cable systems connecting Australia to principal hubs in North America and Asia; and mobile network.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.