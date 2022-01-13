TPG Telecom (ASX:TPG) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TPG Telecom (ASX:TPG) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a 7.45 target price on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
TPG Telecom Company Profile
