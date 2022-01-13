TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.61 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will report earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($2.24). TPI Composites reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 696.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($2.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on TPIC. TheStreet downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of TPIC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.29. 17,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,995. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $492.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

