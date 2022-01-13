Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Research analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.28.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $228.91 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $139.11 and a twelve month high of $239.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.