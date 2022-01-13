Traders Buy High Volume of MongoDB Call Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 36,130 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,077% compared to the average volume of 1,660 call options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. boosted their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.59.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB stock opened at $432.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $512.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.69. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of -91.44 and a beta of 0.65.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 377 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total value of $194,177.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 5,202 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.07, for a total value of $2,122,780.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,450 shares of company stock worth $35,644,846 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.