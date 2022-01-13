Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 17,748 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,623% compared to the average daily volume of 264 call options.

NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $7.83 on Thursday. Rover Group has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 15,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $161,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tracy Knox sold 14,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock valued at $26,185,298.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madrona Venture Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at about $306,104,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at about $47,038,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,493,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,964,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at about $13,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

