TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target Cut to C$18.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.